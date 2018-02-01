Tulsa Airport Announces Non-Stop Flights To Washington D.C., San Jose

The Tulsa Airport announced a new airline service is coming our way. Frontier Airlines will now offer flights to San Jose and Washington D.C.

Airline officials said fare to San Jose right now is as low as $39.

The Tulsa Airport Authority said changes like this help attract people to our city.

“It gives our customers more chances to fly from Tulsa non-stop…It's important to people to be able to get to their destination, do their business, and then come back without having to make multiple stops. Non-stop is the way to go, and that's been on our wish list for many years," Tulsa Airport Authority CEO Mark Vanloh said.

Tulsa airport officials said they hope to also expand non-stop services to Seattle, New York and Philadelphia.