Girl In Custody After 2 Students Shot At L.A. Middle School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Girl In Custody After 2 Students Shot At L.A. Middle School

Posted: Updated:
Image courtesy CBS News. Image courtesy CBS News.
Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA -

Police say a female student has been arrested after two students were shot at a Los Angeles middle school Thursday.

Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles. CBS Los Angeles reports that a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said the shooting happened at Sal Castro Middle School, which is located on the campus of Belmont High.

The two students who were shot are expected to survive, Sgt. Julie Spry, a Los Angeles School Police Department spokesperson, confirmed to CBS Los Angeles.

CBS News

The victims are a girl and boy, both age 15, the station reports. The boy was shot in the head and is in critical but stable condition, said Capt. Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The second most serious injury was the girl, who suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, Scott said. She was listed in fair condition.

Three other people suffered minor abrasions, mostly injuries from glass to their head and face, Scott said -- a 30-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

The district says the suspect in custody is a female student, and CBS Los Angeles reports she is 15.  A weapon has been recovered. 

The station reports the shooting apparently happened in a classroom. Chief Steve Zipperman with the Los Angeles Unified School District appeared to confirm that, saying, "We know this is a very traumatic situation for everyone involved, particularly in that classroom."

However, when asked to specify where the shooting happened, another official would only say it was on the campus.

Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance. 

Spry said there was no further danger at the school. The schools were still on lockdown.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.