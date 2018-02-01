Girl In Custody After 2 Students Shot At L.A. Middle School

Police say a female student has been arrested after two students were shot at a Los Angeles middle school Thursday.

Officer Drake Madison says reports of gunfire came in shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a school just west of downtown Los Angeles. CBS Los Angeles reports that a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson said the shooting happened at Sal Castro Middle School, which is located on the campus of Belmont High.

The two students who were shot are expected to survive, Sgt. Julie Spry, a Los Angeles School Police Department spokesperson, confirmed to CBS Los Angeles.

CBS News

The victims are a girl and boy, both age 15, the station reports. The boy was shot in the head and is in critical but stable condition, said Capt. Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The second most serious injury was the girl, who suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, Scott said. She was listed in fair condition.

Three other people suffered minor abrasions, mostly injuries from glass to their head and face, Scott said -- a 30-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl.

The district says the suspect in custody is a female student, and CBS Los Angeles reports she is 15. A weapon has been recovered.

The station reports the shooting apparently happened in a classroom. Chief Steve Zipperman with the Los Angeles Unified School District appeared to confirm that, saying, "We know this is a very traumatic situation for everyone involved, particularly in that classroom."

However, when asked to specify where the shooting happened, another official would only say it was on the campus.

Television news footage shows someone being loaded into an ambulance.

Spry said there was no further danger at the school. The schools were still on lockdown.