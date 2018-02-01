Oklahoma quakes tied to how deep wastewater is injected

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Stone tools found in India may push back the time our species is known to have left Africa.

NN California's water managers are carrying out their mid-winter snowpack survey as the winter's dry spell persists.

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

The University of Pennsylvania has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Steve Wynn and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to target the recently approved federal tax overhaul during a town hall-style meeting in Massachusetts.

A 91-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress considered by many to be the last Hawaiian princess is fighting her former lawyer over control of her $215 million fortune.

South Korean adoptees who grew up across the globe now head back to their birth country for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

By BY SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new study finds that a major trigger of man-made earthquakes rattling Oklahoma is how deep - not just how much - fracking wastewater is injected into the ground.

Scientists analyzed more than 10,000 wastewater injection wells where 96 billion gallons of fluid - leftover from hydraulic fracturing - are pumped yearly. The amount of wastewater injected and the depth are key to understanding the quake outbreak since 2009, they reported in Thursday's journal Science . The quakes included a damaging magnitude 5.8 in 2016, the strongest in state history.

State regulators could cut about in half the number of man-made quakes by restricting deep injections in the ground, said lead author Thea Hincks, an earth scientist at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. Companies drilling for oil and gas should not inject waste within 600 to 1500 feet (200 to 500 meters) of the geologic basement. That's the stable harder rock deep underground usually made of metamorphic and igneous rocks.

That region is usually crisscrossed with earthquake faults. The closer you get to the faults, the more likely you are to trigger them, said Stanford University geophysicist Matthew Weingarten, who wasn't part of the study.

Lab experiments show basement rocks are more susceptible to earthquakes because "having fluids in a rock is going to weaken the rock," said co-author Thomas Gernon, a geologist at the University of Southampton.

Previous studies had pinpointed the amount of fluids injected into wells as an issue. Gernon said volume does trigger earthquakes, but when volume levels were reduced the number of quakes didn't drop as much as had been expected. That's because where the stuff is put matters slightly more, he said.

The findings only apply to quakes in Oklahoma, researchers said.

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here .

