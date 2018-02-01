Penn revokes honorary degrees from Bill Cosby, Steve Wynn

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is expected to target the recently approved federal tax overhaul during a town hall-style meeting in Massachusetts.

A 91-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress considered by many to be the last Hawaiian princess is fighting her former lawyer over control of her $215 million fortune.

'Last Hawaiian princess' battles for control of her millions

South Korean adoptees who grew up across the globe now head back to their birth country for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

A group that monitors extremism in the U.S. says white supremacists are bringing their messages to college campuses in a surging number of cases.

New Hampshire's highest court will begin hearing the case of three women who are challenging a city ordinance that barred them from going topless at a beach.

The top career U.S. diplomat is stepping down, dealing a blow to the State Department as the Trump administration confronts numerous international challenges.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Republican members of Congress with medical experience put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring others.

Drivers say safety arms at crash site seemed to malfunction

Police department in Lansing, Michigan, area to publicly apologize about missing an opportunity to pursue criminal charges against Larry Nassar in 2004.

Nassar victim who complained in 2004 gets apology from cops

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The University of Pennsylvania has announced plans to distance itself from casino mogul Steve Wynn and comedian Bill Cosby in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against both men.

The college on Thursday said it will revoke Wynn's honorary degree and remove his name from both an outdoor plaza and a scholarship fund. The school will also rescind Cosby's honorary degree.

The school says it has been a century since it took away an honorary degree but that "credible" allegations against the men warranted the action.

The Wall Street Journal last week reported that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, with one case leading to a $7.5 million settlement. Wynn has denied the allegations.

Cosby's sexual assault trial ended in a mistrial.

