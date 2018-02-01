Man Running From Tulsa Police Hit, Killed On I-44 Near Garnett

Tulsa police said a man they were trying to question was hit as he ran onto Interstate 44 near Garnett. The man died of his injuries around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police told News On 6 they had a task force working the area investigating drug activity and prostitution. As part of their investigation, they stop pedestrians and talk to them, police say.

They made contact with the man and discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant, officers said. They also said the man had marijuana on him. When they told him to put his hands behind his back, they say he took off across the westbound lanes of the highway.

He then jumped over the median and was then hit by an elderly couple in a rental car in the eastbound lanes. Police said they are very shaken up but not injured.

"We are currently waiting for the M.E.'s office to come to the scene and do their part of the investigation we are waiting for also the notification of the person's family," police said.

TPD said the man also had a felony warrant out of a different county.

The man's name has not yet been released.