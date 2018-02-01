Man Running From Tulsa Police Hit, Killed On I-44 Near Garnett - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Running From Tulsa Police Hit, Killed On I-44 Near Garnett

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police said a man they were trying to question was hit as he ran onto Interstate 44 near Garnett.  The man died of his injuries around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police told News On 6 they had a task force working the area investigating drug activity and prostitution. As part of their investigation, they stop pedestrians and talk to them, police say.

They made contact with the man and discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant, officers said. They also said the man had marijuana on him. When they told him to put his hands behind his back, they say he took off across the westbound lanes of the highway.

He then jumped over the median and was then hit by an elderly couple in a rental car in the eastbound lanes. Police said they are very shaken up but not injured.

"We are currently waiting for the M.E.'s office to come to the scene and do their part of the investigation we are waiting for also the notification of the person's family," police said. 

TPD said the man also had a felony warrant out of a different county. 

The man's name has not yet been released.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.