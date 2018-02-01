2 Suspects That Tied Up Teen During Wagoner Co. Burglary Still Missing

Surveillance video of suspects in Wagoner County burglary. 2 are still missing.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help them locate the remaining suspects involved in a burglary where a 13-year-old boy was tied up.

Deputies have arrested 30-year-old Aaron Johnson but are still searching for two more.

On January 11, 2018, deputies responded to a burglary at a home just south of Wagoner.

Deputies said three men forced themselves into the home and stole guns and other items.

A 13-year-old was home at the time and deputies said he was blindfolded, tied up and threatened. The teen was not physically hurt.

The homeowners had surveillance video of the burglary which was released to help identify the suspects.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Johnson and arrested him in connection with the crime.

Deputies are still looking for the remaining two suspects and said there is a reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-613-5961.