5.0 Cushing Quake Damage Still Affecting Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

5.0 Cushing Quake Damage Still Affecting Community

Posted: Updated:
CUSHING, Oklahoma -

The City of Cushing moved its municipal court out of city hall Thursday as crews started fixing damage left behind by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake.

11/13/2016 Related Story: Cushing Residents Adjust One Week After 5.0 Quake

For the next month, anyone who needs to go court will have to go to a nearby city building instead.

All the cracks in the walls at Cushing City Hall are about to be fixed. 

"These bricks, the mortar around these bricks had actually popped loose from the force of the shaking," said City Manager Terry Brannon. 

At the Public Safety Center, the fire department is waiting on repairs too.

And although more than a year has passed, that 5.0 feeling isn't forgotten. 

"It's almost like you're trapped in time. You can't move you can't go anywhere. You're just stuck in that moment in time and it's a very weird feeling because you have no control over it," Brannon said.  

"It was pretty awful," said business owner Connie Liebenau.  

Liebenau was able to get her antique shop back up and running pretty quickly, she said, thanks to some help from good friends. 

"Awe-inspiring … it just brought tears to your eyes," she said.  

Her shelves are full of "new" antiques after many of them fell down and broke during the quake. 

"We got it done, but it was a mess. Lot, lot of stuff got thrown away," Liebenau said.  

Her repair work is done and business is starting to return to normal.

The city said its buildings were fully insured, but the cost of the damage is about $1 million.

The city manager expects all five of the city buildings needing repairs should be back to normal by June. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.