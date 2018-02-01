New Ownership For OU Medical Center

Oklahoma's OU Medical Center is now locally owned.

They finalized the deal with HCA Healthcare Thursday to transfer management and ownership of the healthcare provider.

"Because today is about moving forward as a unified team of doctors, nurses administrators and staff, united in a vision, focus and drive to be the best that we possibly can be for the state of Oklahoma," said Chairman of OU Medicine, Inc. Mike Samis.

So far, OU Med has hired 200 new employees and expects to hire 100 more by the end of the year.