Tulsa Mother Charged After Son Found Covered In Burns

Prosecutors have charged a Tulsa mother with child abuse and neglect after police say her son was covered in burns and bruises.

Police said Mikell Wortham admitted to disciplining her 4-year-old son by putting him under hot water.

Investigators say they found bruises and scars all over the boy's body and he only weighed 27 pounds.

Police called it one of the worst neglect and abuse cased they've seen in a while.