Trump explains support for oil drilling in Arctic refuge

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

Trump to call for 'new American moment' in national address

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A federal judge has ruled that Florida's ban on ex-felons voting is unconstitutional and needs to be ended.

A federal judge has ruled that Florida's ban on ex-felons voting is unconstitutional and needs to be ended.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Los Angeles sheriff's department says actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning now considered 'suspicious death' after new witnesses emerge.

Los Angeles sheriff's department says actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning now considered 'suspicious death' after new witnesses emerge.

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

Democrats are asking why the Trump administration allowed two Russian spy chiefs, who have been sanctioned in the U.S. and Europe, to meet last week in Washington with American intelligence officials.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

By DAN JOLING

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - President Donald Trump said Thursday he "really didn't care" about opening a portion of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling but insisted it be included in tax legislation at the urging of others.

Addressing fellow Republicans at the House and Senate Republican Member Conference in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, mentioned the wildlife refuge known as ANWR in Alaska's northeast corner as he recounted accomplishments in the last year, including the tax bill passed by Congress in December.

Trump said he "never appreciated ANWR so much" but was told of its importance by others.

"A friend of mine called up, who's in that world and in that business, and said, 'Is it true that you're thinking about ANWR?' I said, 'Yeah, I think we're going to get it, but you know.' He said, 'Are you kidding? That's the biggest thing, by itself.' He said, 'Ronald Reagan and every president has wanted to get ANWR approved."

The comment had a major impact, Trump said.

"I really didn't care about it, and then when I heard that everybody wanted it - for 40 years, they've been trying to get it approved, and I said, 'Make sure you don't lose ANWR,'" Trump said.

Oil in the refuge, Trump said, is one of the great potential fields anywhere in the world.

"That by itself is a big bill," he said.

Most Alaska elected officials supported drilling in the refuge, home to polar bears, muskoxen, wolves and grizzlies.

But drilling is strongly opposed by environmental groups and Gwich'in Natives in Alaska and Canada who depend on the Porcupine Caribou Herd for their subsistence lifestyle.

The 200,000-animal herd migrates 200 miles (320 kilometers) annually from Canada's Yukon Territory to the refuge, where females give birth to calves on the coastal plain, a strip of flat tundra between the mountains and Arctic Ocean.

The director of the Alaska Wilderness League in a statement condemned Trump's comments.

"It's clear from President Trump's remarks that jamming Arctic Refuge drilling in the tax bill was always about politics and not a thoughtful energy policy," said Adam Kolton.

He called it a retreat from the GOP great conservation legacy stretching back to Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower. Millions of Americans do not want to see the country squeeze every drop of oil out of national parks and refuges just to increase exports, he said

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.