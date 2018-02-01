OKC-County Health Dept. To Host Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is holding a free drive-thru flu clinic at Remington Park, Saturday.

The event will take place in the C-3 parking lot just off of Martin Luther King Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event was planned in part due to the confirmation of three more flu-related deaths in the state.

Print and fill out these consent forms before you arrive to speed up the process upon arrival.

Eight flu-related deaths have been reported in Oklahoma County so far. Statewide, more than 2,500 people have been hospitalized due to flu complications.

Learn more about from the OKC-County Health Department.