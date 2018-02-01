OKC-County Health Dept. To Host Drive-Thru Flu Clinic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OKC-County Health Dept. To Host Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is holding a free drive-thru flu clinic at Remington Park, Saturday.

The event will take place in the C-3 parking lot just off of Martin Luther King Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event was planned in part due to the confirmation of three more flu-related deaths in the state.

Print and fill out these consent forms before you arrive to speed up the process upon arrival. 

Eight flu-related deaths have been reported in Oklahoma County so far. Statewide, more than 2,500 people have been hospitalized due to flu complications.

Learn more about from the OKC-County Health Department.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.