Tulsa Nonprofit Raises Red Flags, TPD Says - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Nonprofit Raises Red Flags, TPD Says

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa nonprofit is under investigation for suspected fraud. 

A recent complaint from a business owner tipped off detectives to a woman who may be after your money in the name of charity. 

A circulating flyer claims to be raising $100,000 for a book scholarship program, money that police say is likely being pocketed.

"This one is very unique, we normally don't have people come forward with this type of information form a door-to-door solicitation," said Corporal Matt Rose.  

For Tulsa's Financial Crimes Unit detectives, the flyer raises red flags. 

It has a Yahoo e-mail address that doesn’t work, a bogus tax ID number under the name Doctor Philip Forbes, and claims that the money raised will go to the Applicant Learning Institute, which police say doesn't exist. 

It also has a phone number that rings to static on the other end, a number Corporal Rose has called several times. 

"I would suspect that if the police department was contacting you about your foundation the first phone call you would want to make back would be to the police department," said Rose. 

The address on the flyer, 5129 East 38th Place, comes back to a property Will Rogers United Methodist Church owns, but the church tells police they rent out the home through a property manager and don't know who lives there. 

News On 6 showed up to see if Doctor Forbes could explain his scholarship program.

The blinds were shut and no answered but News On 6 talked with several neighbors who describe the Forbes as a quiet family who never asked them for money. 

News On 6 talked with businesses along Admiral where the flyers have been passed out. 

One woman said she gave around $20, but wouldn’t do it again. 

News On 6 contacted the Secretary of State and learned The Forbes Group Funding Inc. did file paperwork to become a non-profit.

Corporal Rose is asking anyone who donated to this organization to email him at the address at mrose@cityoftulsa.org.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.