Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

A Florida nurse went on a Facebook video rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas and offered a "magic trick" for staying well by sneezing into the crook of your arm.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Los Angeles sheriff's department says actress Natalie Wood's 1981 drowning now considered 'suspicious death' after new witnesses emerge.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

Oregon's federal prosecutor is holding a marijuana summit to address what he calls a "massive" marijuana surplus in the state.

The office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says a grand jury has found a deadly shooting by police on a busy highway in Providence "lawful and legally justified.".

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 131st celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawn...

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog foresees no early end to winter.

The handlers of Punxsutawney Phil said the furry rodent has called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Friday.

The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle reveal Phil's forecast every Feb. 2. It is based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas. The legend says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles (about 100 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Thousands of people gathered overnight to await the forecast, bundled up against the cold and entertained by folk music and a fireworks display, with temperatures around 11 degrees (minus-12 Celsius).

The groundhog's prediction is typically contained in a short poem.

"Up early this morning. Far from home. Are you searching for the Phil-osopher's stone? Well, even my best friends, they don't know. Is it an early spring or just more snow," the proclamation read. "My faithful followers, your hands (and my paws) are getting cold so here is my forecast. Not lead, but solid gold: I see my royal Shadow! Six more weeks of Winter to go!"

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has now predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times - including last year. There are no records for the remaining years.

At the Staten Island Zoo In New York, Staten Island Chuck had a difference of opinion with Phil. Chuck - a three-decade veteran of weather predictions - did not see his shadow. That means he's predicting an early spring.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio skipped Friday's ceremony, several years after dropping a groundhog that later died.

