Paul Rudd honored as Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

The Latest: Dad who lunged at Nassar says he's 'no hero'

Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd will be subjected to a comedic roast as he picks up his 2018 Man of the Year award from the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization at Harvard University.

NN California's water managers are carrying out their mid-winter snowpack survey as the winter's dry spell persists.

Cancer from cellphones? New studies say no need to hang up

A new study finds how deep wastewater is injected is key to understanding the quake outbreak in Oklahoma.

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

The mystery of the death of acclaimed actress Natalie Wood has endured nearly four decades.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 23, 2016 file photo, Paul Rudd attends a special screening of "The Fundamentals of Caring" held at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood in Los Angeles. Actor and screenwriter Rudd will be subject...

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd picked up his 2018 Man of the Year award from the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization at Harvard University on Friday night.

Rudd received the Hasty Pudding honor during a black-tie event. The Boston Globe reported the actor was celebrated in a roast that targeted his "dad face" and his past as a bar mitzvah DJ.

Hasty Pudding said it chose the "Ant-Man" star because his career has spanned many genres, from indies to mainstream films, from heartfelt comedies to superheroes.

He plays the lead in the upcoming "The Catcher Was a Spy," the real-life story of Ivy Leaguer and major league ballplayer Moe Berg, a spy with the forerunner of the CIA during World War II.

"Filming in Fenway was one of the greatest days I've ever had in my life, let alone my acting life," Rudd said Friday. "I'm a baseball fan and was on hallowed ground. To be on the field, wearing the uniform, and playing somebody who is real, which is a new experience for me, was surreal."

Actress Mila Kunis was celebrated as Woman of the Year on Jan. 25, the same day the 223-year-old group, known for comedic revues that feature men in drag playing female characters, said it would allow women to join its cast, starting next year.

Kunis, who has spoken out against sexism in the entertainment industry before, said she was "honored" to have been part of the program during its "year of change."

