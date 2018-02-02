Woman faces sentencing in killing of neighbor, theft of baby

President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A Republican lawmaker faces a vote Thursday to kick him out of the Arizona House after a report ordered by legislative leaders of his own party showed he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women.

A federal judge has ruled that Florida's ban on ex-felons voting is unconstitutional and needs to be ended.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

A woman accused of deliberately driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

Los Angeles police say middle school shooting that critically injured a boy was accidental; 12-year-old girl booked for negligent discharge of a firearm.

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

Trump's offer of a "down-the-middle compromise" in immigration repels both Democrats and Republicans, leaving no deal in sight.

(Cass County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This file photo provided by the Cass County Sheriff's Office in Fargo, N.D., shows Brooke Crews, who pleaded guilty Dec. 11, 2017, to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder and lying to law office...

(Michael Vosburg/The Forum via AP, Pool). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, Brooke Crews, who is accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby, appears in state district court in Fargo, N.D., on with attorn...

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota judge will decide whether a woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should be sentenced to anything less than life in prison without parole.

Brooke Crews, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder and lying to law officers in the August death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo. Crews does not have a plea deal with prosecutors, but hoped that admitting responsibility at a December hearing would help her at Friday's sentencing.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in August, sparking extensive searches. Kayakers found her body wrapped in plastic in a river. The baby was found alive in the apartment Crews shared with her 32-year-old boyfriend, William Hoehn.

Hoehn has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for trial in March.

Authorities haven't said how Greywind was killed, but police Chief Dave Todd called her death a "cruel and vicious act of depravity." Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick said further details aren't likely to be released until after Hoehn's case is finished.

Crews initially claimed that Greywind gave up her newborn daughter, but she later admitted taking advantage of the woman to get the child, according to court documents.

Hoehn told police he came home on Aug. 19 to find Crews cleaning up blood in their bathroom. Hoehn said Crews presented him with an infant girl and said: "This is our baby. This is our family." Hoehn told police he took garbage bags containing bloody shoes and his bloody towels and disposed them away from the apartment complex.

The baby is now in the custody of her father, Ashton Matheny, who was Greywind's boyfriend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.