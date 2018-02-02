TPD Continues Investigation Of Fatal Shooting Near Mall - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Continues Investigation Of Fatal Shooting Near Mall

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Homicide detectives are still trying to figure out how a woman ended up shot and killed in the parking lot of Woodland Hills Mall.

Police said they got a call about a woman shot in the parking lot around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

When they arrived, police said they found the woman dead with a gunshot to the chest and the gun nearby.

Police said no one noticed anything unusual before the gunshot.

"We haven't ruled anything out. It could possibly be a murder. It could possibly be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said TPD Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker. 
Police said they're looking through surveillance video to try and find out what happened.

Officers have not released the victim's name.

