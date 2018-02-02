Dispute Leads To Shooting At South Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Avondale Apartments near 67th and Trenton.

A man is in critical condition after being shot outside the South Tulsa apartment.

Patrol officers and a woman who has identified herself as the girlfriend of the victim, have all left the scene.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, police said two friends got into an argument outside the apartments and one shot the other multiple times.

A TPD captain said the victim was able to make it up a flight of stairs to what we believe is the girlfriend's apartment to call for help.

Police told us the victim is in critical condition and the suspected shooter is still on the run.

If you know who that person is, call TPD.