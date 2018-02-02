Bartlesville Man Due In Court For Drugs, Weapons Charges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bartlesville Man Due In Court For Drugs, Weapons Charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Washington County man will be in court Friday morning as he faces several drugs and weapons charges.  

Michael Livingston was arrested on January 17 after his mother was shot and killed by Bartlesville Police officers after she fired a pellet gun at the officers, injuring two of them. 

His daughter said several friends and family members are expected to come out and support him Friday.

1/18/2018 Related Story: Bartlesville Woman, 72, Dies After Police Say She Wounded Two Officers

Police say they were serving a search warrant at Livingston's home in January when his mother, 72-year-old  Geraldine Townsend, came out with a pellet gun that officers say looked like a real one.

She shot at officers and they shot and killed her.

Neighbors said Livingston is the "nicest guy" and she'd do anything she could to be here for him during this time.

Livingston's daughter said the family will hold a news conference Friday afternoon where the local NAACP president will speak.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
