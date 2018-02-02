CDC: Flu Is Widespread In 49 States

The Center for Disease Control is releasing new nationwide flu numbers Friday on the worst flu season in recent years. Currently, the flu is widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died nationwide.

The state health department released their numbers Thursday and said 92 Oklahomans have died from the flu since September 1, 2017.

The virus has also sent more than 2,500 people to the hospital statewide.

The health department said 600 flu patients have been hospitalized in Tulsa County alone. That's more than any other county in the state.

Doctors say it's important and not too late to get the flu vaccine.