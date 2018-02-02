Tulsa Man's Child Neglect Charges Dismissed

Child neglect charges against a Tulsa man were recently dismissed after he accepted a plea deal, court records show.

Dallas Woods was arrested in October after police said he ran off with his 5-month-old daughter after a crash.

Woods, 36, crashed his car near 6th and Sheridan on October 4 after he took off with the little girl after an argument with the girl's mother.

Police said Woods then caught a ride from the scene of the collision but never tried to get the baby medical attention.

Woods was initially charged with child neglect, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to use a child restraint on a child under 8. The child neglect charge was dismissed last week and Woods took a plea deal Thursday for the other two charges.

Woods was sentenced to 120 days in Tulsa County Jail with credit for time served. Woods has been in jail since October 4, 2017.