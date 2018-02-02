Tulsa Man's Child Neglect Charges Dismissed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Man's Child Neglect Charges Dismissed

Posted: Updated:
Dallas Woods Dallas Woods
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Child neglect charges against a Tulsa man were recently dismissed after he accepted a plea deal, court records show.

Dallas Woods was arrested in October after police said he ran off with his 5-month-old daughter after a crash. 

10/5/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Father In Custody After Leaving Crash With Infant

Woods, 36, crashed his car near 6th and Sheridan on October 4 after he took off with the little girl after an argument with the girl's mother. 

Police said Woods then caught a ride from the scene of the collision but never tried to get the baby medical attention. 

Woods was initially charged with child neglect, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to use a child restraint on a child under 8. The child neglect charge was dismissed last week and Woods took a plea deal Thursday for the other two charges. 

Woods was sentenced to 120 days in Tulsa County Jail with credit for time served. Woods has been in jail since October 4, 2017. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.