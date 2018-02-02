Oldest nuke plant in the US closing a year ahead of schedule

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

A Florida nurse went on a Facebook video rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas and offered a "magic trick" for staying well by sneezing into the crook of your arm.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

Oregon's federal prosecutor is holding a marijuana summit to address what he calls a "massive" marijuana surplus in the state.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

The office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says a grand jury has found a deadly shooting by police on a busy highway in Providence "lawful and legally justified.".

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - The oldest active nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down in October, more than a year ahead of schedule.

Chicago-based Exelon Generation says the Oyster Creek plant in Lacey Township, New Jersey, will close this fall. It had a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, under an agreement with state authorities.

The company says it is becoming too costly to operate the plant amid low power prices. In a release announcing the early shutdown, Exelon said the new timetable will help it "better manage resources as fuel and maintenance costs continue to rise amid historically low power prices."

Bryan Hanson, Exelon's president and chief nuclear officer, said the company will offer jobs to all 500 Oyster Creek workers elsewhere in the company.

"I want to thank the thousands of men and women who helped operate Oyster Creek Generating Station safely for the past half-century, providing generations of New Jersey families and businesses with clean, reliable electricity," he said. "We thank our neighbors for the privilege of allowing us to serve New Jersey for almost 50 years."

Oyster Creek went online Dec. 1, 1969, the same day as the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station near Oswego, New York.

But Oyster Creek's original license was granted first, making it the oldest of the nation's commercial nuclear reactors that are still operating.

The company reached a deal with New Jersey's Republican Gov. Chris Christie in 2010 to shut the plant down 10 years earlier than normal in return for not having to build costly cooling towers at the plant site in the Forked River section of Lacey Township, near the Jersey shore.

The shutdown comes as New Jersey lawmakers are debating a $300 million bailout for the nuclear industry. The state's largest utility, PSEG, has lobbied for the measure and also had Christie's administration add more "stringent" financial confidential language to block the public release of the data showing it needs the money, according to emails reviewed by The Associated Press .

Environmentalists have long faulted the warmer-than-normal water that exits from the Oyster Creek plant with harming or killing marine life in the fragile Barnegat Bay. The company says it has taken many costly steps to protect the environment and operate the plant safely.

"It should have closed a long time ago," said Jeff Tittel, director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. "This is the oldest nuclear plant in the country and it's falling apart. It leaks radioactive tritium, has problems with storage, and erosion with containment vessels, among other issues. This plant was a disaster waiting to happen, so it's vital for our coast that it's closing early. This plant is a dinosaur and it's good that's its going extinct."

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission granted Oyster Creek a new 20-year license in April 2009, rejecting criticism from a coalition of residents and environmental groups that the plant was too old and degraded to operate safely for another two decades.

The opposition centered on corrosion to the plant's drywell shield, a metal enclosure that keeps superheated radioactive steam within a containment building around the reactor.

The NRC, which governs the industry, had determined the shield is safe despite previous water leaks that caused rust to eat away parts of it.

Exelon had applied a strong coating material to the liner and removed a sand bed at the base of the reactor that was found to hold moisture.

Oyster Creek's design - a boiling-water reactor - is considered obsolete by today's standards.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

