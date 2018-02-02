Man charged in Lebanese neighbor's death will not testify - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man charged in Lebanese neighbor's death will not testify

Posted: Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man charged with a hate crime in the fatal shooting of his Lebanese neighbor will not testify during his murder trial.

After prosecutors rested their case Thursday, 63-year-old Stanley Majors told the judge he's decided not to take the witness stand.

Majors is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the 2016 death of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara in Tulsa.

He has pleaded not guilty. Defense attorneys say he had untreated schizophrenia and experienced a "psychotic episode" during the homicide, although he's been found competent for trial.

The defense called a jail psychiatrist who said Majors is treated with anti-psychotics and antidepressants.

Prosecutors say Majors shot Jabara after years of harassment because Jabara's family is Lebanese.

The trial is in recess until Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.