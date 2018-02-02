White House Declassifies GOP-Authored Memo On Russia Probe

The controversial memo created by Republican staffers on the House Intelligence Committee alleging abuse of surveillance authority by the Justice Department and FBI has been declassified, according to White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah.

On Friday, Mr. Trump said the memo on alleged abuses at the FBI is a "disgrace."

JUST IN: House Intel Committee releases GOP memo on Justice Department and FBI after President Trump declassifies document. Follow here for live updates: https://t.co/nRzWQVqRny pic.twitter.com/5v7DDdAO4H — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2018

CBS News

The declassifying of the memo could mean that Congress will release it momentarily. The release would come against strong objections from the intelligence community. On Wednesday, the FBI issued a rare statement warning against the memo's release, saying incompletely information in the memo raised "grave concerns." FBI Director Christopher Wray also objected to the memo's release, and, along with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, asked White House chief of staff John Kelly not to allow its release.

The House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines Monday night to release it, allowing the White House five days to object to its release. But Kelly had indicated Wednesday morning in an interview with Fox News Radio that the memo would be released, and President Trump, after his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, said he agreed "100 percent" that the memo should be released.

The memo details allegations that the DOJ and FBI abused authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) around the time of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Democrats have expressed concern that Republicans are using the memo to undermine the credibility of the FBI and DOJ as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian election meddling and any ties to Russia. Meanwhile, Republicans have insisted the memo has nothing to do with Mueller's probe.