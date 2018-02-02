Oklahoma air base grounds aircrafts amid investigation

ENID, Okla. (AP) - Flights involving the main training aircraft at an Oklahoma air base have been grounded for the second time in three months as military officials investigate several incidents involving a lack of oxygen on board.

The "operational pause" of all the T-6 Texan aircrafts at the Vance Air Force Base began Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty says the base is working fast to make changes "to everyone's training, general awareness, checklist procedures, and possibly modify aircrew flying equipment to mitigate risk to the aircrew while we tackle this issue head-on to safeguard everyone flying T-6s."

The pause comes after the U.S. Air Force announced an investigation last month into problems with oxygen that have resulted in the grounding of some training aircrafts over the last several months.

