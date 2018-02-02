One Person Flown To Hospital After Keys Fire; Another Missing

One person was flown to the hospital and another is missing following a fire in Cherokee County.

Firefighters are working to put out flames at a home in Keys.

Police said they believe it started with an explosion near the Greenleaf Nursery Friday morning.

BREAKING: A possible explosion in Keys sends one to the hospital. Firefighters are working to put out the flames, and look for one more person. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/4lsKTo2W4K — Amy Slanchik (@amyslanchik) February 2, 2018

According to an ATF agent, one person was flown to a hospital and they are searching for a second person.

Cherokee County Undersheriff Jason Chennault said the victim flown to the hospital was a man and they are looking for a second person. The man's condition is unknown.

Chennault also said it's unknown what caused the explosion.

One woman said she just moved into the house recently and her grandson is the man that was flown to the hospital. The woman said a furnace man was at the home and the explosion happened when he left. It's not known if the explosion is connected.

One witness said the house "blew up like dynamite," and said people as far as a quarter-mile away felt the explosion. People on the News On 6 Facebook page said they felt the explosion up to eight miles away.