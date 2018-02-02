Grand jury finds police in deadly highway shooting justified

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

A Florida nurse went on a Facebook video rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas and offered a "magic trick" for staying well by sneezing into the crook of your arm.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

Oregon's federal prosecutor is holding a marijuana summit to address what he calls a "massive" marijuana surplus in the state.

The office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says a grand jury has found a deadly shooting by police on a busy highway in Providence "lawful and legally justified.".

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A grand jury has determined that a deadly police shooting on a busy Providence highway that killed a man caught up in the search for someone who stole a state police cruiser was "lawful and legally justified."

Joseph Santos, 32, was driving a white pickup, the same type of vehicle police were looking for in connection with the theft of the cruiser on Nov. 9.

Surveillance video captured by state highway cameras showed Santos speeding away from officers in a white pickup truck onto a Providence-area highway, then getting caught in traffic as he merged onto Interstate 95 next to the Providence Place mall. He then repeatedly rammed another car.

At that point, authorities say, nine officers from Providence and state police shot more than 40 rounds into the pickup. Santos was killed with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the medical examiner's office. His passenger, Christine Demers, 37, was severely injured.

A different man was later charged with stealing the cruiser, and police have never detailed whether they think there was any connection between the cruiser theft and Santos fleeing.

Police previously said the shooting was justified because Santos was putting lives at risk. But civil liberties advocates have raised questions about whether police followed proper procedures for high-speed chases and use of force.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin's office announced the grand jury findings on Friday.

