Scam Checks In The Mail: Don't Fall For It, Pryor

Pryor Police warn citizens of a scam involving fraudulent checks has been reported in the area. A woman called the department after she received a commercial check with attached instructions via priority mail.

If you get a check mailed from you out of the blue from someone you don't know, chances are it's a scheme. Despite how legitimate it may look or what instructions you receive with it, don't be fooled.

"If you receive anything such as this in the mail, DO NOT CASH," the department posted on its Facebook page. "Always report activity of suspicious nature to your local law enforcement."