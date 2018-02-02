Businessman in ski resort fraud case agrees to pay $81M

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

A Florida nurse went on a Facebook video rant about the "cesspool of funky flu" in emergency room waiting areas and offered a "magic trick" for staying well by sneezing into the crook of your arm.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar has tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor during a court hearing in Michigan.

Oregon's federal prosecutor is holding a marijuana summit to address what he calls a "massive" marijuana surplus in the state.

The office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says a grand jury has found a deadly shooting by police on a busy highway in Providence "lawful and legally justified.".

North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to hear from more victims who say he molested them when third and final sentencing hear resumes.

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Miami businessman accused of massive fraud involving foreign investors' money in a Vermont ski area has agreed to pay back more than $81 million and give up ownership of two ski resorts, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday.

The proposed settlement with Ariel Quiros must be approved by a court.

Quiros was accused of misusing more than $50 million from more than 700 foreigner investors through a special visa program to buy a ski resort and to pay for personal expenses like two luxury condominiums in New York City, the SEC said. Companies he owned allegedly failed to contribute about $30 million in investor money toward construction of projects at Jay Peak resort, the SEC said. The settlement includes a $1 million penalty.

Quiros and Stenger were accused in 2016 of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through the federal EB-5 visa program, which can lead to permanent U.S. residency for those who finance projects that create a certain amount of jobs.

Quiros has agreed to give up ownership of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts and his stake in more than a dozen properties, including the two condos.

"We're very pleased to be another step closer to resolving all of the claims against Mr. Quiros," said Quiros' attorney, Melissa Visconti.

His business associate at the time, William Stenger, of Newport, Vermont, the former president of Jay Peak, has agreed to pay a $75,000 penalty. He was not alleged to have personally profited from the fraud, the SEC said.

Quiros and Stenger did not admit to or deny the complaint's allegations.

"In pursuing fraudulent actors, we seek not only to hold wrongdoers accountable, but also to return as much money as possible to victims," said Eric Bustillo, director of the SEC's Miami regional office. "This settlement achieves both objectives by stripping Quiros of the proceeds of his fraudulent scheme and requiring him to turn over valuable property for the benefit of harmed investors."

Quiros faces other claims from investors, the state of Vermont, and the federal receiver overseeing the ski resorts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.