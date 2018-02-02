Son Of Woman Killed In Bartlesville Officer-Involved Shooting Re - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Son Of Woman Killed In Bartlesville Officer-Involved Shooting Refused Bond Reduction

Posted: Updated:
Michael Livingston Michael Livingston
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Family members of a woman shot and killed by Bartlesville police are planning to hold a news conference Friday afternoon. Her son was in court earlier in the day facing drug and weapons charges.

Mike Livingston appeared in court just a few hours ago. His attorney wanted Livingston's $50,000 bond reduced but was unsuccessful. 

The judge said he wanted to defer to the judge who set that bond. The defense claims Livingston has PTSD and needs treatment for a bullet in his spine. 

2/2/2018 Related Story: Bartlesville Man Due In Court For Drugs, Weapons Charges

They say that is the reason his bond needs to be reduced.

Prosecutor says Livingston is a danger to the public. The state says Livingston has a record dating back to the 1980s and threatened police during the officer-involved shooting. 

We learned in court Livingston will be allowed to attend his mom's funeral Saturday morning.

Police shot and killed 72-year-old Geraldine Townsend January 17 after she fired a pellet gun at them. Two officers were injured. 

