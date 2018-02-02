Arrest warrant issued in Oklahoma couple's deaths

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) - An arrest warrant has been issued in the deaths of a couple found in eastern Oklahoma last year.

Officials say that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is seeking 45-year-old Harlon Lee Foss in connection to the deaths of his grandparents, Virgil and Rowena Ingraham of Oklahoma City.

The Muskogee Phoenix reports that the couple's remains were discovered Nov. 21 in McIntosh County. Authorities say no one has seen Foss since the bodies were discovered.

Oklahoma City investigators found bloodstains and blood smears inside the couple's home, where Foss also lived. Authorities also found bloody clothing matching the size of Foss inside the washing machine.

OSBI spokeswoman Jessica Brown says the bureau doesn't have information to locate Foss. The bureau is asking anyone with information of Foss' whereabouts to come forward.

Information from: Muskogee Phoenix, http://www.muskogeephoenix.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.