Tulsa 8th Graders Tour Sherwin Miller Museum Of Jewish Art

The idea of a perfect race – blonde-haired and blue-eyed – is what drove Adolf Hitler to try and expel the Jews from Germany during World War II.

Some Tulsa eighth-graders are learning that lesson through the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

Docent Levi Thetford guided the group through the Holocaust exhibit at the museum. The students were there as part of the Any Given Child Tulsa program.

The Any Given Child program is for Tulsa Public School students kindergarten through eighth grade. It gives each student a live arts experience and related classroom curriculum.

Each grade level visits a different arts organization or facility. the eighth graders go to the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

While there, the students also tour the Jewish History and Culture exhibit, and they participate in what the museum has dubbed the Kinder-Stone project.

"We have taken Oklahoma river rock, sanded it down and put the names of each of the 1.5 million children who died in the Holocaust," Jesse Ulrich said.

Local artist Kendra Shinn has taken hundreds of the stones and wire cage material and created Kinder-Stone Children.

The symbolism is simple and powerful, and now the eighth graders have a part in the commemorating the lives of the Holocaust children.

The Miller Museum is open every day. You can find more information here.