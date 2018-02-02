2 Dead In Fiery Car Crash, Wagoner County Sheriff Says

Image of the scene from Lisa Kiddie.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says two people died in a car crash Friday afternoon.

The sheriff says a car hit a tree and caught fire.

The crash happened at the entrance to Wahoo Bay recreation area at about 3:30 p.m.

Several fire departments responded to the crash.

Firefighters said the crash also caused a grass fire to spread about 100 feet. That has been contained.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office previously reported that three people were in the car, but they later updated that number to only two.