3 Dead In Fiery Car Crash, Wagoner County Sheriff Says

Image of the scene from Lisa Kiddie.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a car crash Friday afternoon.

The sheriff says a car hit a three and caught fire.

The crash happened at the entrance to Wahoo Bay recreation area at about 3:30 p.m.

Several fire departments responded to the crash.

Firefighters said the crash also caused a grass fire to spread about 100 feet. That has been contained.

It's unknown at this time what caused the crash.