Owasso Police Patrolling Busy Intersection To Stop Red Light Runners

Owasso Police are cracking down on red-light runners at some of the city's most dangerous intersections.

They're patrolling several intersections, including at 96th Street North and Garnett.

Officers say five locations account for more than 150 recent crashes.

"A lot of people question why there are so many traffic lights in such short distances, especially on the main thoroughfares. And our answer is, over time, is that some of these intersections, which can be very dangerous, once you put a light installation in it, the activity for crashes goes way down," Lieutenant Nick Boatman said.

All the intersections Owasso Police say they'll be watching closely are within the square mile of 86th and 96th streets north and Garnett and 129th.