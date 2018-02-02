Brother Arrested For Murder, Kidnapping In Fatal Officer-Involve - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Brother Arrested For Murder, Kidnapping In Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Robert Young has been arrested on complaints of murder and kidnapping. Robert Young has been arrested on complaints of murder and kidnapping.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

Before 3:00 on Thursday morning, officers drove to a home on Barton Drive and Southeast 149th Street when they noticed a man driving away. An officer made a traffic stop.

Captain Bo Mathews said, “Sure enough, this individual was involved in this incident that took place.”

Robert Young was driving the car. He was taken in for questioning. On Friday, police say he was arrested on complaints of murder and kidnapping.

“It is unknown what actions he took place, but obviously there is enough information there to arrest him on a probable cause,” said Mathews.

Robert Young was at the home at 15001 Barton Drive with several others, including his brother, William Young. Police say Officer Brandon McDonald heard gunshots and approached the front door to secure the scene. That’s when William Young fired multiple shots at McDonald.

McDonald returned fire, shooting and killing William Young.

As the investigation continued, police found William Young’s wife, Jennifer Young, dead in a white van. Police say her daughter, Rebecca Johnson, was also shot and injured. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Officer McDonald, who has been on the force for more than two years, is on paid administrative leave as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. 

