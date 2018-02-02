Man gets life for ambush that killed woman, 4-year-old girl

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A Tulsa, Oklahoma man who ambushed and killed a woman and her 4-year-old daughter in an unprovoked attack on a Long Beach, California, street will spend life in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Colbert Jr. was sentenced to two life terms without parole on Friday. A judge said he's shown no "respect, sorrow nor remorse."

The hearing was disrupted when Colbert, who has a history of mental illness, tried to leave court, saying he didn't want to stay for victim impact statements. Three bailiffs tackled him and he was strapped to a chair.

Prosecutors say in 2016, Colbert hid behind a sign and opened fire with a shotgun, killing 26-year-old Carina Mancera and her daughter, Jennabel Anaya.

The girl's father wasn't hit.

Colbert didn't know the family.

DNA linked him to the killings.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.