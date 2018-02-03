A breezy Saturday is on the way to kick off the first weekend of February!



Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap today, but temperatures should still climb nicely thanks to a steady south breeze. It’ll be a pretty seasonable day with afternoon highs generally in the lower to mid 50s across eastern Oklahoma.



That south breeze will be strong enough to once again cause high fire danger concerns, with 20 to 25 mile per hour gusts expected. Given our ongoing bone-dry conditions here in Green Country, please be very careful with any outdoor burning!



Some bigger changes roll in on Super Bowl Sunday as another cold front arrives! Temperatures will briefly climb into the 40s by midday Sunday, but expect falling temperatures Sunday afternoon with increasing north winds behind that cold front. Temperatures will likely be closer to freezing with wind chills in the teens and 20s by early Sunday evening if you’re headed to watch the big game, so have a big coat handy!



Chillier air will stick around for the first half of the upcoming week. After rebounding into the upper 40s on Monday, another front arrives on Tuesday along with a stronger system that looks to bring us a reasonable chance of showers as well! As temperatures sharply drop late Tuesday, a changeover to freezing rain or sleet could occur particularly north of Tulsa. At this time, ice accumulations appear light, but we’ll continue to keep you advised as this system gets closer!



After that Tuesday system, we should be recovering back into the 50s late in the week before yet another cold front sends us chillier air yet again by next weekend. Get ready for a roller coaster ride!