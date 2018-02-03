Texas youth prison guards allegedly choked teen unconscious

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Cancer from cellphones? New studies say no need to hang up

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Two Texas youth prison guards are accused of choking a teenager in custody until he became unconscious and asking him if he was "ready to go sleep.".

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country's "crumbling infrastructure.".

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas youth prison guard asked a teenage inmate if he was "ready to go to sleep" as he and another guard choked him until he lost consciousness, according to prosecutors.

Authorities on Thursday arrested four guards at state-run juvenile lockups on charges of official oppression, including one who works at a Brown County facility and three who work at one in Gainsville, including the two accused of allegedly choking out a teen and a third accused of allegedly punching one in the face, tackling him and then pummeling his head and body.

The arrests are part of a state investigation into the troubled Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Since last year, at least nine state juvenile correctional officers have been arrested on abuse or misconduct charges and another was convicted in July on charges of having sex with youth in custody.

The unfolding crisis led Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to replace the agency's top leaders and independent ombudsman. He also launched a state investigation into the juvenile system that houses about 1,400 youth offenders, which was drastically downsized and overhauled in 2007 following a sex abuse scandal involving guards and teenagers.

"There is no room among us for those who dishonor themselves and violate the public trust. These arrests improve the safety of the youth we serve," said Camille Cain, the new executive director over the Texas juvenile detention system.

Court documents filed in Cooke County on Friday accuse correctional officers Shannon Hoaglen, 41, and Derrick Day, 39, of moving to restrain a teenager due to a "rule violation" and holding him to the ground until he could "not talk, breath or move until he became unconscious; waking up dazed, confused." The documents do not give the teen's age or specify what rule he had broken. Youths in the Texas system age out at 19.

Another correctional officer allegedly told investigators that Day lay down on the teenager and asked him "Are you ready to go sleep?" He then counted until the teen stopped moving.

"In the surveillance video, it is obvious, based on the sudden stop in movement by the Youth, that the Youth had lost consciousness during this restraint," according to an affidavit signed by Sgt. Jacob Richardson, who works in the agency's inspector general office.

Cooke County Jail records on Friday did not list Hoaglen and Day as still in custody, and a court clerk did not know whether they had been arraigned or entered pleas. It was not clear whether either had an attorney, and no working phone numbers could be found for Hoaglen or Day.

Derrick Goodman, 56, who allegedly punched the other juvenile in custody, said he had no comment when reached by phone Friday.

According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Morsello Hooker, 31, was arrested in Brown County and charged with official oppression related to allegations he picked up a 15-year-old who was lying on his back and slammed him on the ground. The Department of Public Safety said a fifth department employee was facing criminal charges in the investigation, but was at large.

In 2007, Texas lawmakers shuttered lockups across the state after authorities believed at least 13 boys in custody had been sexually abused. Five juvenile lockups remain today but are spread out in rural areas, which juvenile advocates say has made finding and retaining qualified officers difficult.

___

Associated Press Writer Claudia Lauer in Dallas contributed to this report.

___

Follow Paul J. Weber on Twitter: https://twitter.com/pauljweber

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.