Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

Rose McGowan to Harvey Weinstein: There was no consent

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

Government studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone radiation.

Cancer from cellphones? New studies say no need to hang up

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

The former Hawaii state employee who sent the alert that mistakenly warned of an incoming missile says he's devastated for causing panic, but was "100 percent sure" it was a real attack.

An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.

Arizona man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter is charged

Two Texas youth prison guards are accused of choking a teenager in custody until he became unconscious and asking him if he was "ready to go sleep.".

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

The city of New Orleans is perhaps one of the best examples of what President Donald Trump calls the country's "crumbling infrastructure.".

Will Trump plan help New Orleans' crumbling infrastructure?

2 women face assault charges after police say they disfigured a girl in a voodoo ritual.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

NEW YORK (AP) - Actress Uma Thurman has accused embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

Thurman is quoted in The New York Times on Saturday as saying Weinstein attacked her in London. She says he pushed her down and tried to shove himself on her and expose himself.

Weinstein's representatives say he acknowledges making an "awkward pass" but denies physical assault.

Thurman says when she expressed fear about driving a possibly faulty car in Tarantino's "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" he insisted.

Video shows Thurman crashing into a tree. She says she left a hospital in a neck brace with damaged knees and a concussion.

Tarantino hasn't responded to a request for comment.

