Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino

NEW YORK (AP) - Actress Uma Thurman has accused embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

Thurman is quoted in The New York Times on Saturday as saying Weinstein attacked her in London. She says he pushed her down and tried to shove himself on her and expose himself.

Weinstein's representatives say he acknowledges making an "awkward pass" but denies physical assault.

Thurman says when she expressed fear about driving a possibly faulty car in Tarantino's "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" he insisted.

Video shows Thurman crashing into a tree. She says she left a hospital in a neck brace with damaged knees and a concussion.

Tarantino hasn't responded to a request for comment.

