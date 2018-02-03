Amber Alert: Arkansas Boy Could Be In Oklahoma

Police have issued an amber alert for a 6-year-old Arkansas boy.

Arkansas State Police say the boy, Connor Cannon, was taken by his non-custodial mother Saturday in Sonora, Arkansas.

Reports say their car was later found in Westville, Oklahoma with no one inside.

Witnesses told authorities they saw two females and a boy matching Connor's description walking in Westville toward Stilwell.

Reports say he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and no shoes.

If you have any information or have seen Connor, call police.