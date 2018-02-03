Keys Woman Found Dead After House Explosion

New details are available after a deadly house explosion in Cherokee County.

The Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died as 65-year-old Helen Yost of Keys.

She was found under the rubble Friday morning following the explosion.

First responders also pulled a man from the home. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital.

The undersheriff said it doesn't appear anything criminal happened.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.