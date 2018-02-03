OSU Locker Room Erupts After Kansas Upset - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSU Locker Room Erupts After Kansas Upset

LAWRENCE, Kansas -

The Cowboys pulled off a stunning upset over number 7 Kansas Saturday afternoon.

It's the Pokes first true road win of the season and second over a top-10 team.

There's a formula for stealing games in Allen Fieldhouse. One part? You have to make shots. 

The Cowboys knocked down 8 three-pointers in the first half and led by 13 at the break. 

Another part, it helps to be the aggressor. OSU looked like a different team than the one who lost Tuesday to TCU. 

1/31/2018 Related Story: Shorthanded Cowboys Can't Handle TCU

The Cowboys owned the glass, out-rebounding Kansas 41-28 with 16 offensive boards. 

Withstanding a second-half rally is another key and OSU kept the Jayhawks at arms' length until the final seconds when Kendall Smith made two free throws to seal a stunning 84-79 upset. 

It was the Cowboys' second win there in 5 years.

"They're a really talented team. Coach Self is a hall-of-famer for a reason.  But our kids had a little more fight today. We played with a lot of toughness, played with a lot of courage. We stepped up and made some shots today. Cam McGriff was off the charts. Kendall Smith made some really big plays. But really our whole team. It was a total team effort. Everybody that came here contributed great minutes for us and did some good things," said OSU Head Coach Mike Boynton. 

"Our focus level was just on another level, which it needs to be from now on. We just found a way to keep going and stand their runs in the second half and close out the game," said OSU’s Cam McGriff. 

Smith led everyone with 24 points and Cam McGriff, who challenged his teammates after the TCU loss, had a career-high 20. Finally, a quality road win in the most unlikely of places. 

