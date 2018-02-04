Ryan Tweets About A $1.50 Paycheck Boost, Then Deletes It - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Ryan Tweets About A $1.50 Paycheck Boost, Then Deletes It

By: Associated Press

House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of $1.50 a week.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that changes in tax withholding were sparking bigger paychecks, citing as one example Julia Ketchum of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, whose check went up $1.50 a week.

Ryan on Saturday posted a Tweet noting the secretary’s increase and linking to the AP story. He has posted several other examples of worker pay increases and bonuses since the overhaul, some as much as $1,000.

Ryan’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

