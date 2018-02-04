Ryan Tweets About A $1.50 Paycheck Boost, Then Deletes It

In addition to the cold air, a few snow flurries will be possible along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line and into extreme northeast Oklahoma as well. Very little, if any, accumulation is expected and most flurry activity will likely dissipate by late afternoon. Temperatures will rebound very briefly to begin the work week as a gusty south wind pushes our highs back into the 40s on Monday. But that comes on the heels of another storm system that will bring wintry weather potential on Tu...More >>
In addition to the cold air, a few snow flurries will be possible along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line and into extreme northeast Oklahoma as well. Very little, if any, accumulation is expected and most flurry activity will likely dissipate by late afternoon. Temperatures will rebound very briefly to begin the work week as a gusty south wind pushes our highs back into the 40s on Monday. But that comes on the heels of another storm system that will bring wintry weather potential on Tu...More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of $1.50 a week.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of $1.50 a week.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!