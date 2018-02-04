Cold Front Arriving

A winter chill is returning as we’re in for a cold and windy Super Bowl Sunday here in Green Country!



Gusty north winds are returning to eastern Oklahoma as a cold front surges south. North winds will gust to 30 miles per hour at times today! And thanks to that cold front, temperatures will be going nowhere fast.



Our official “high” for the day will come around lunchtime with temps in the 30s in northeast Oklahoma and 40s in southeast Oklahoma. Temperatures will gradually fall during the afternoon, likely dipping into the upper 20s with wind chills approaching the teens by early evening in Tulsa. Bundle up for any Super Bowl celebrations!



In addition to the cold air, a few snow flurries will be possible along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line and into extreme northeast Oklahoma as well. Very little, if any, accumulation is expected and most flurry activity will likely dissipate by late afternoon.



Temperatures will rebound very briefly to begin the work week as a gusty south wind pushes our highs back into the 40s on Monday. But that comes on the heels of another storm system that will bring wintry weather potential on Tuesday!



A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday morning, likely stalling out a bit near the I-44 corridor. Increasing lift and moisture should lead to scattered showers developing across Green Country, with even an isolated storm possible in far southeast Oklahoma.



With temperatures holding near or below freezing near and northwest of Tulsa, some of that precipitation could fall as freezing rain or sleet on Tuesday. Accumulations appear light, but it could be enough to cause a few travel issues on Tuesday. Continue to check back with our weather team over the next few days for the very latest!

The weather pattern remains active late in the week. After wintry weather potential on Tuesday, we should rapidly rebound to the 50s by Thursday and Friday! But, yet another strong cold front is poised to arrive by next weekend, with another brief shot of frigid air and wintry weather potential as well.