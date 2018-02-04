Survey: Most residents in struggling US areas respect police

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

A new study finds how deep wastewater is injected is key to understanding the quake outbreak in Oklahoma.

'Kill Bill' actress Uma Thurman accuses embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing himself upon her sexually and director Quentin Tarantino of making her perform a dangerous car stunt that injured her.

Abortion rises as a hot topic in this year's state legislative sessions, as activists on both sides say they expect the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in soon on how far states go in restricting access.

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

The renewed version of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to lift poor people is holding its first national mobilization, with actions planned Monday in 32 states and the nation's capital.

Crash between Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in South Carolina leaves at least 2 dead, more than 50 injured.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight _ or will it be the shadows.

By JESSE J. HOLLAND

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A majority of Americans living in struggling communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods, according to a survey released Sunday.

More than 7 in 10 Americans who live in these communities said they have some or a lot of confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods, according to the State of Opportunity in America survey. The numbers go up even higher when asked about respect for the police: 86 percent of people in struggling neighborhoods said they had some or a lot of respect for their local police.

The survey looks at the relationship between police and "fragile" communities, described as locations with high proportions of people struggling in their daily lives who also have limited opportunities for social mobility.

Those same neighborhoods used to be called disadvantaged and at-risk, noted Gerard Robinson, executive director of the Center for Advancing Opportunity. The term "fragile" is a better descriptor, Robinson said.

"You're not so much talking about a person or a people, but a situation," Robinson said.

The survey, conducted from May to August 2017, was mailed to 28,000 people in both urban and rural areas of the United States to get 6,000 completed surveys.

There were racial and ethnic differences on the police question for residents of these struggling communities.

Almost 2 in 5 of black residents of fragile neighborhoods - 39 percent - said they had little to no confidence in police, which is higher than the 26 percent of Hispanic residents and 21 percent of white residents. The same differences can be seen for respect for the police, where 19 percent of blacks said they had little or no respect for the police, compared with 11 percent of whites and 9 percent of Hispanics.

Despite the respect and confidence for police, vast majorities of residents of struggling communities say they would rather see money spent on social and economic problems that lead to crime rather than spending more money on law enforcement. The survey found 84 percent of those asked said they want more money spent on better education and job training rather than on improving law enforcement by increasing the number of prisons, police and judges.

This is despite crime continuing to be a problem in these neighborhoods. Just about half the people in the survey conducted by Gallup and the Center for Advancing Opportunity - 51 percent - say they see crime increasing in their neighborhoods. By comparison, only 40 percent of Americans nationwide said there was more crime in America in October 2017 than there was the year before.

About six out of 10 people in fragile neighborhoods say they would like to relocate if they had the opportunity, and crime was the most commonly cited reason.

"One of the great things about this report is that it broadens the narrative of what people in fragile communities think about the police," Robinson said.

