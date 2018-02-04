Colts: Linebacker Edwin Jackson among 2 killed on highway

Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minorities

Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationship

A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.

Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatment

Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elements

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on joking around in the era of Trump

7 weeks after first opening in theaters, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" rose again to the top spot at the North American box office on a sluggish Super Bowl weekend.

U.S. nursing homes have significantly reduced the use of powerful antipsychotic drugs among their elderly residents; advocacy groups are pressing for further reductions.

New research suggests that far more U.S. teens are transgender or gender nonconforming than previously thought.

Not just boy and girl; more teens identify as transgender

Columbia's decision not to bargain with grad students may be sign that a new labor ruling is anticipated.

Some states and cities are taking the lead on banning bump stocks as efforts stall in Washington.

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

Federal investigators trying to figure out why a switch was in wrong position, sending an Amtrak train into a freight train in South Carolina.

That's why Green, a Houston Democrat, flew Saturday to El Salvador to see Escobar, holding a meeting that he and Escobar's family hope will call attention to the plight of families separated by deportation.

A majority of Americans who live in so-called fragile communities say they have respect for and confidence in the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis, the team and police said.

The Colts said in a statement Sunday that the team is "heartbroken" by Jackson's death and that the 26-year-old "was loved by all in the Colts organization."

State police identified the victims as Jackson, who grew up in Atlanta, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana. Police say they were killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 on Indianapolis' west side.

Police said that it's believed that Monroe was a ride-sharing operator who was transporting Jackson when Jackson became ill. Monroe pulled over to the side of the highway and got out to help Jackson when both were struck by a pickup truck that also hit Monroe's car, police said.

The pickup's driver, a 37-year-old Indianapolis man, tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured, State Police said. The man was believed to be intoxicated and was driving without a license, police said.

He was taken to the Marion County Jail, where blood-alcohol test results were pending.

The 6-foot, 234-pound Jackson attended Georgia Southern. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in May 2015 and released by the team about three months later. Jackson was signed to the Colts practice squad in December 2015 and then by the Colts to reserve/future contract in January 2016.

He was placed on injured reserve by the Colts last September.

The Colts said in their statement that they "admired" Jackson's "outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality."

"He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization," the statement said.

