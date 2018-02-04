Four Wrecks Bog Down Will Rogers Turnpike

Crews are working four separate wrecks on a stretch of the Will Rogers Turnpike near Miami.

Officials say eastbound lanes are closed due to a wreck involving two semis and several vehicles.

Two other wrecks have been reported in the eastbound direction within a 10-mile stretch.

Dispatch has confirmed one wreck in the westbound direction, but they say westbound lanes are still open.

Some injuries have been reported, but their severity is not known at this time.

This story will be updated with the latest.