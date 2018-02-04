Grass Fire Reignites In Osage County

A large fire reignited in Osage County after burning thousands of acres this weekend.

The good news is firefighters said the fire is finally out after high winds and dry conditions caused problems for them all afternoon.

News On 6 was told the fire only burned about 150 acres.

It started burning again around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The fire was just 7 miles west of Hominy near highway 20 where Firefighters say nearly 10,000 acres burned in the same area on Saturday.

Fire crews had to battle 30mph winds and several flare-ups.

Neighbors have been watching things closely all day.

"The conditions are a concern. The wind and the dry conditions that we have right now. We definitely need some rain," said Maschelle Bobbit.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.