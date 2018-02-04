Man Shot By Logan County Deputy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Shot By Logan County Deputy

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Logan County deputy Sunday afternoon.

An official with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation said a Logan County Sheriff's deputy was called to a home near Simmons and Bryant in north Edmond about a suicidal man. The man's wife called authorities and said her husband was threatening to kill himself.

According to the OSBI, when the deputy arrived, the man was holding the knife with both hands underneath his chin.

"When it appeared the man was about to act on his threat," the OSBI release stated, "a deputy shot the man in the hand."

According to a Logan County official, the man allegedly made a threatening move toward the deputy. The deputy then shot the man in the hand.

After he was shot the man was taken to the hospital in stable physical condition but will be evaluated for his mental condition.

The Logan County deputy is on administrative leave while the OSBI investigates.

Neither the man nor the deputy has been identified.

