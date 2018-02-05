Teacher Pay, Tax Hikes Top Oklahoma Legislature's Agenda

A pay raise for teachers plus tax hikes to pay for it and patch budget holes will be among the top priorities facing the Oklahoma Legislature when it convenes Monday.

Governor Mary Fallin will deliver her final State of the State address Monday afternoon and is likely to focus on those two issues. She also is expected to urge lawmakers to continue their efforts to curb the state's growing prison population.

The Legislature's top priority is writing a budget for the next fiscal year, but lawmakers still must finish the current budget. The Legislature hasn't fully funded three major agencies since a cigarette tax approved last year was tossed by the state Supreme Court.