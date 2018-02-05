Teacher Pay, Tax Hikes Top Oklahoma Legislature's Agenda - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Teacher Pay, Tax Hikes Top Oklahoma Legislature's Agenda

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A pay raise for teachers plus tax hikes to pay for it and patch budget holes will be among the top priorities facing the Oklahoma Legislature when it convenes Monday.

Governor Mary Fallin will deliver her final State of the State address Monday afternoon and is likely to focus on those two issues. She also is expected to urge lawmakers to continue their efforts to curb the state's growing prison population.

You can watch her State of the State live during News On 6 at Noon.  NewsOn6.com will also stream the speech on your app and our Facebook page starting at 12:45 p.m.

The Legislature's top priority is writing a budget for the next fiscal year, but lawmakers still must finish the current budget. The Legislature hasn't fully funded three major agencies since a cigarette tax approved last year was tossed by the state Supreme Court.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.